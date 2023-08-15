Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 69 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,364 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,423,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,058,000 after acquiring an additional 191,603 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,051,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,573,000 after purchasing an additional 134,295 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total transaction of $1,756,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total transaction of $1,756,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

RS opened at $284.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.23 and its 200 day moving average is $254.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $168.24 and a 12-month high of $295.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.19 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

