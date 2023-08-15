Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 7,886 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,886 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the second quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in SAP in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of SAP by 72.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAP. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $139.00 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.79. The company has a market capitalization of $163.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

