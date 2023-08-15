Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 93 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $337.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $111.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.12. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.75 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Citigroup lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

