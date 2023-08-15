Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 93 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $337.74 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.75 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $335.79 and its 200 day moving average is $337.12. The company has a market cap of $111.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.73 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Citigroup lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $433.00 to $483.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

