Financial Analysis: TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) & Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) and TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and TMX Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing 0 1 0 1 3.00 TMX Group 0 4 0 0 2.00

TMX Group has a consensus target price of $31.54, indicating a potential upside of 38.65%. Given TMX Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TMX Group is more favorable than Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing N/A N/A N/A $3.96 9.87 TMX Group N/A N/A N/A $1.86 12.25

This table compares Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and TMX Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TMX Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of TMX Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. TMX Group pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TMX Group pays out 86.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and TMX Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing N/A N/A N/A TMX Group N/A N/A N/A

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

(Get Free Report)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology. The Cash segment covers various equity products traded on the cash market platforms of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange; sale of market data relating to the products; and other related activities. The Equity and Financial Derivatives segment provides and maintains trading platforms for a range of equity and financial derivative products, such as stock and equity index futures and options, derivative warrants, and callable bull/bear contracts and warrants, as well as sells related market data. The Commodities segment operates an exchange for the trading of base, ferrous, and precious metals futures and options contracts in the United Kingdom; and operates Qianhai Mercantile Exchange Co., Ltd., a commodity trading platform in the Mainland. This segment also covers commodities contracts traded on Futures Exchange. The Post Trade segment operates clearing houses that are responsible for clearing, settlement, depository, custodian, and nominee services. The Technology segment offers various services that provide users with access to the platform and infrastructure. The company serves issuers and investors. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About TMX Group

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing. The Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics segment delivers equities and index data, as well as integrated data sets for the proprietary and third party analytics to help clients in making trading and investment decisions; and provides solutions to European and global wholesale energy markets for price discovery, trade execution, post-trade transparency, and straight through processing. The Capital Formation segment operates Toronto Stock Exchange, a national stock exchange for the senior equities market; TSX Venture Exchange, a national stock exchange for the public venture equity market; and TSX Trust that provides corporate trust, registrar, transfer agency, and foreign exchange services. The Derivatives Trading & Clearing segment operates Montreal Exchange, a national derivatives exchange; Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, a clearinghouse for options and futures contracts; BOX, a US equity operations market; and various over-the-counter products and fixed income repurchase agreements. The Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing segment engages in the trading operations of Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, and TSX Alpha Exchange; and clearing and settlement of equities and fixed income transactions, and custody of securities; and provision of fixed income inter-dealer brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Maple Group Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMX Group Limited in August 2012. TMX Group Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.