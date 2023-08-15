Financial Comparison: Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) versus CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) and CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and CBL & Associates Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Mortgage Trust $1.34 billion 2.77 $248.64 million $1.56 13.79 CBL & Associates Properties $563.01 million 0.06 -$93.48 million N/A N/A

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CBL & Associates Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

53.6% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and CBL & Associates Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Mortgage Trust 15.00% 11.16% 2.04% CBL & Associates Properties -5.42% -9.30% -1.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and CBL & Associates Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25 CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $22.40, indicating a potential upside of 4.09%. Given Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Blackstone Mortgage Trust is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust beats CBL & Associates Properties on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CBL & Associates Properties

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

