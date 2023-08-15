Financial Contrast: AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) & Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY)

AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ – Get Free Report) and Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AAP and Pineapple Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAP N/A N/A N/A Pineapple Energy -20.99% -16.20% -6.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AAP and Pineapple Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pineapple Energy $27.52 million 0.44 -$10.35 million ($1.60) -0.76

Risk & Volatility

AAP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pineapple Energy.

AAP has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pineapple Energy has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AAP and Pineapple Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAP 0 0 0 0 N/A Pineapple Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pineapple Energy has a consensus target price of $5.60, indicating a potential upside of 362.81%. Given Pineapple Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pineapple Energy is more favorable than AAP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of Pineapple Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of AAP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Pineapple Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pineapple Energy beats AAP on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AAP

AAP, Inc. engages in the debt collection, infrastructure construction, business, and real estate development business. The company was formerly known as Borneo Energy USA, Inc. and changed its name to AAP, Inc. in September 2011. AAP, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Energy Inc. engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries. It primarily serves residential homeowners, as well as commercial owners, other municipal customers, energy services companies, and other utilities. Pineapple Energy Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

