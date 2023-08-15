Financial Review: First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) vs. Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) and First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and First National Bank Alaska’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merchants Bancorp $606.77 million 2.19 $219.72 million $4.72 6.51 First National Bank Alaska $184.63 million 3.33 $58.24 million $18.30 10.60

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First National Bank Alaska. Merchants Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First National Bank Alaska, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

23.8% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of First National Bank Alaska shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and First National Bank Alaska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merchants Bancorp 26.77% 23.95% 1.72% First National Bank Alaska N/A 14.22% 1.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Merchants Bancorp and First National Bank Alaska, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merchants Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50 First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 N/A

Merchants Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.46%. Given Merchants Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than First National Bank Alaska.

Dividends

Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $12.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Merchants Bancorp pays out 6.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First National Bank Alaska pays out 69.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Merchants Bancorp beats First National Bank Alaska on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merchants Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator. Its Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans including origination, purchase, and sale in the secondary market, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, which includes retail banking, commercial lending, agricultural lending, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, and small business administration lending. Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About First National Bank Alaska

(Get Free Report)

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth. It also provides cash, trust, investment, and wealth management; bankcard; and escrow and contract collection, and merchant services. In addition, the company offers debit and credit cards, online and mobile banking, and convenience banking services. First National Bank Alaska was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.