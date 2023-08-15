Financial Survey: EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) vs. CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) and CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

EverCommerce has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CS Disco has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EverCommerce and CS Disco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverCommerce 1 2 6 0 2.56 CS Disco 1 5 5 0 2.36

Institutional and Insider Ownership

EverCommerce currently has a consensus target price of $11.88, indicating a potential upside of 12.13%. CS Disco has a consensus target price of $11.38, indicating a potential upside of 15.60%. Given CS Disco’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CS Disco is more favorable than EverCommerce.

89.9% of EverCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of CS Disco shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of EverCommerce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of CS Disco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EverCommerce and CS Disco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverCommerce $620.75 million 3.22 -$59.82 million ($0.28) -37.82 CS Disco $135.19 million 4.38 -$70.76 million ($1.25) -7.87

EverCommerce has higher revenue and earnings than CS Disco. EverCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CS Disco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EverCommerce and CS Disco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverCommerce -8.49% -5.58% -3.17% CS Disco -55.07% -32.29% -28.31%

Summary

EverCommerce beats CS Disco on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation. It also provides EverPro suite of solutions in home services; EverHealth suite of solutions within health services; and EverWell suite of solutions in fitness and wellness services. In addition, the company offers professional services, such as implementation, configuration, installation, or training services. It serves home service professionals, including home improvement contractors and home maintenance technicians; physician practices and therapists in the health services industry; and personal trainers and salon owners in the fitness and wellness sectors. The company was formerly known as PaySimple Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to EverCommerce Inc. in December 2020. EverCommerce Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc. provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters. It also provides DISCO Review, an AI-powered document review solution, which consistently delivers legal document reviews; and DISCO Case Builder, a solution that allows legal professionals to collaborate with teams to build a compelling case by offering a single place to search, organize, and review witness testimony and other legal data. In addition, the company offers DISCO Hold, a solution that automates manual work to preserve data, notify custodians, track holds with a defensible audit trail, and collect data when ready; and DISCO Request, a solution that process requests and subpoenas. The company's tools are used in various legal matters comprising litigation, investigation, compliance, and diligence. CS Disco, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

