Financial Survey: SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) and NewHydrogen (NASDAQ:NEWH)

SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Free Report) and NewHydrogen (NASDAQ:NEWH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of SMA Solar Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of NewHydrogen shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of NewHydrogen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SMA Solar Technology and NewHydrogen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A ($2.91) -29.14 NewHydrogen N/A N/A -$12.09 million ($0.01) -0.97

Analyst Recommendations

SMA Solar Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NewHydrogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SMA Solar Technology and NewHydrogen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMA Solar Technology 0 2 1 0 2.33 NewHydrogen 0 0 0 0 N/A

SMA Solar Technology currently has a consensus target price of $61.00, suggesting a potential downside of 28.07%. Given SMA Solar Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SMA Solar Technology is more favorable than NewHydrogen.

Profitability

This table compares SMA Solar Technology and NewHydrogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A NewHydrogen N/A -585.08% -166.46%

Summary

SMA Solar Technology beats NewHydrogen on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMA Solar Technology

(Get Free Report)

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types; battery inverters for high voltage batteries, on- and off- grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, large scale storage solutions, and accessories; medium-voltage technology products; and DC-DC converters. It also provides E-mobility charging solutions; monitoring and control solutions for PV systems; and energy data services, as well as digital solutions to design, operate, and service PV systems and energy systems. The company was formerly known as SMA Technologie AG and changed its name to SMA Solar Technology AG in June 2008. SMA Solar Technology AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Niestetal, Germany.

About NewHydrogen

(Get Free Report)

NewHydrogen, Inc. engages in the development of clean energy technologies. It is involved in developing technologies to reduce or replace rare earth materials with inexpensive earth abundant materials in electrolyzers to help usher in a green hydrogen economy. The company was formerly known as BioSolar, Inc. and changed its name to NewHydrogen, Inc. in April 2021. NewHydrogen, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Clarita, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.