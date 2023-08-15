First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 738.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $49.68. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.3021 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

