FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (OTCMKTS:NOTE)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for FiscalNote in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FiscalNote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOTE. B. Riley began coverage on shares of FiscalNote in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of FiscalNote in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of FiscalNote in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FiscalNote in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FiscalNote presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

FiscalNote Stock Up 11.5 %

NOTE stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $377.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.29. FiscalNote has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

Institutional Trading of FiscalNote

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in FiscalNote in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FiscalNote during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FiscalNote by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 11,931 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FiscalNote during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FiscalNote during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Conrad Yiu acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,511,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,955. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

FiscalNote Company Profile

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

