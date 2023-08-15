FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (OTCMKTS:NOTE)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for FiscalNote in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for FiscalNote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for FiscalNote’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Get FiscalNote alerts:

NOTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FiscalNote in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of FiscalNote in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of FiscalNote in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FiscalNote has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

FiscalNote Price Performance

Shares of NOTE stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. FiscalNote has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $377.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 379.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,505,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,401,000 after buying an additional 3,566,802 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FiscalNote during the 1st quarter worth about $2,567,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 784,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 707,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,318,000. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FiscalNote

In other FiscalNote news, Director Conrad Yiu bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,511,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,535,955. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FiscalNote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FiscalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FiscalNote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.