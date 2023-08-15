Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Flagshp Cmty Re Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

