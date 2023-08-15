Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ford Motor in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Ford Motor’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

Shares of F stock opened at $12.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 88.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 32,772 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 92,651 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 31.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 724,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 46,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

