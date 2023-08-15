Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.69.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRGE. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Forge Global from $1.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Forge Global from $2.40 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Forge Global by 393.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961,171 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,140,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Forge Global by 397.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,828,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Forge Global by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,935 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Forge Global by 396.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 875,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 699,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRGE opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.70. Forge Global has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.

