Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.69.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRGE. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Forge Global from $1.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Forge Global from $2.40 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Forge Global
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Forge Global Stock Down 8.8 %
Shares of FRGE opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.70. Forge Global has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91.
About Forge Global
Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Forge Global
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.