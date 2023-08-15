Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $103.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $127.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FWRD. Raymond James lowered shares of Forward Air from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.86.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FWRD

Forward Air Stock Down 5.7 %

FWRD stock opened at $73.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $72.16 and a 52-week high of $121.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.37). Forward Air had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $402.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,118,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,713,000 after purchasing an additional 36,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,887,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,754,000 after acquiring an additional 269,446 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Forward Air by 38.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,580,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,722,000 after acquiring an additional 438,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 10.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,518,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,592,000 after acquiring an additional 142,750 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forward Air

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.