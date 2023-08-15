Foster & Motley Inc. Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fiserv by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,380,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926,365 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,740 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,847,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,971,000 after buying an additional 2,494,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens increased their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,586,528. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.9 %

Fiserv stock opened at $124.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $130.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

