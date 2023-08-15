Foster & Motley Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $370.35 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $370.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

