Franco-Nevada Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 53.88%. The firm had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FNV. Barclays decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.67.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $141.85 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $161.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 136.0% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

