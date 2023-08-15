FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note issued on Sunday, August 13th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Brixmor Property Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BRX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

Shares of BRX opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,506,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,504,000 after acquiring an additional 275,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,400,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,334,000 after buying an additional 149,259 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,260,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,726,000 after buying an additional 993,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 367 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

