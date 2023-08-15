FY2023 EPS Estimates for Minto Apartment Lowered by Raymond James (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Minto Apartment in a research note issued on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. Raymond James also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

