FY2024 EPS Estimates for Viad Corp Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Viad in a report issued on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Viad’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viad’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Viad had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $320.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.28 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Viad in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Viad from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Viad Stock Performance

Shares of VVI stock opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $592.78 million, a PE ratio of 118.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16. Viad has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $44.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viad

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVI. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viad by 33.3% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,086,000 after purchasing an additional 432,730 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Viad by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,322,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,246,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Viad by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 777,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 148,282 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viad in the first quarter worth $2,666,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Viad by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 429,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 124,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

