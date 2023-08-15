Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 14.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total value of $3,820,870.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,874,412.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total value of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,702 shares in the company, valued at $395,874,412.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,405,288 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $338.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $349.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.58 and a 1 year high of $377.88.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

