GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark decreased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Trading Down 0.4 %

GDI stock opened at C$43.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$628.52 million, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.96. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of C$39.97 and a twelve month high of C$51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$44.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.20.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

