Genasys Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Genasys in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Genasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Genasys’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.
Genasys Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GNSS opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $120.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.32. Genasys has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $4.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01.
Genasys Company Profile
Genasys, Inc engages in the provision of critical communications hardware and software solutions and a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.
