GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $15.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut GeoPark from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of GeoPark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE:GPRK opened at $9.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. GeoPark has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $571.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.35%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 1,147.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in GeoPark in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in GeoPark by 18,034.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

