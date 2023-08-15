Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.95. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $201.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.