Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

NYSE GBTG opened at $6.88 on Friday. Global Business Travel Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter worth $69,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Carronade Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 3,297,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 217,561 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 50,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. 12.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.