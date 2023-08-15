Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AJX

Great Ajax Price Performance

Great Ajax Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $6.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $156.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $10.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.01%.

Institutional Trading of Great Ajax

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 38.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Great Ajax during the first quarter worth $536,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Great Ajax by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Great Ajax by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Great Ajax by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

(Get Free Report)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.