Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gritstone bio in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.36). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gritstone bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gritstone bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Gritstone bio Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $1.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. Gritstone bio has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gritstone bio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 134.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including microsatellite stable colorectal cancers.

