GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,104 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in GSK by 504.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,527.50.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.38. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $39.74.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3613 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.10%.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.