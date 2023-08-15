Guggenheim Trims Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Target Price to $18.00

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday.

HE opened at $21.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.25. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 68.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,016,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,476,000 after acquiring an additional 245,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,350,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,458,000 after purchasing an additional 138,229 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,670,000 after buying an additional 31,995 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,094,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,445,000 after buying an additional 60,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,160,000 after buying an additional 88,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

