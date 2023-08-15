GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $73,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

MDY opened at $487.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $480.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.78. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $500.78.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

