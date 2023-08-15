GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after acquiring an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,956,000 after purchasing an additional 442,134 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $132,551,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,943 shares of company stock worth $10,265,204. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays increased their target price on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

McKesson Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $438.00 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $441.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $411.56 and its 200-day moving average is $381.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

