GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 147,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of OmniAb at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in OmniAb during the 1st quarter worth about $1,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get OmniAb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark started coverage on OmniAb in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OmniAb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at OmniAb

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $36,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,462,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,878.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OmniAb news, Director John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,462,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,848.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 9,000 shares of OmniAb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $36,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,462,686 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,878.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OmniAb Price Performance

NASDAQ OABI opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22. OmniAb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $630.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.69 and a beta of -0.54.

OmniAb Profile

(Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.