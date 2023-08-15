GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.23. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $47.54 and a twelve month high of $62.08.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

