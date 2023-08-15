GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,591 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 153,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,368,000 after buying an additional 26,958 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,196,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,118,000 after buying an additional 291,668 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG opened at $92.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.49. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

