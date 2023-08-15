GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 901 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $795,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 49.4% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Truist Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC stock opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average of $35.13. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.