GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 75.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of RB Global in the first quarter worth about $4,968,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in RB Global by 6.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in RB Global by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 90,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of RB Global by 102.2% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,809,000 after purchasing an additional 546,121 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RBA. OTR Global upgraded shares of RB Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. National Bankshares raised RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

RB Global Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $58.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.17, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.26. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.72 and a 12-month high of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 117.39%.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 18,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,299.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,774.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RB Global news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 18,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.06 per share, with a total value of $1,001,299.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,774.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Sieger acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.08 per share, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,330.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,990. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

