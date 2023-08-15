GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Infosys by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INFY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

Infosys Stock Performance

INFY opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2134 dividend. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Featured Stories

