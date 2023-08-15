GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 98.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527,300 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 474.7% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Leggett & Platt

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $195,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.69.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 108.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on LEG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

