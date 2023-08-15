GW&K Investment Management LLC Invests $130,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIC Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $358,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Arkos Global Advisors increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $266.20 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $273.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.