GW&K Investment Management LLC Invests $484,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $95.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.40. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $103.45.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

