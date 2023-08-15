GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $46,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total value of $589,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,741 shares in the company, valued at $423,226.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WH stock opened at $75.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.43. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.