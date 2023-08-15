GW&K Investment Management LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,302,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,789,000 after purchasing an additional 90,325 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,247,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,043,000 after purchasing an additional 72,595 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,212,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,366,000 after purchasing an additional 299,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $86.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.51. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.23%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,875.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,875.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,006.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $998,380 in the last ninety days. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

