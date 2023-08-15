GW&K Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,565 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,767 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,203,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.52.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DIS opened at $88.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

