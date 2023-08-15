GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 402,836 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 98.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 402,836 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,763,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 566.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,455,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,181 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,419,000 after purchasing an additional 923,864 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Comerica by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,404,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,742,000 after buying an additional 618,978 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after buying an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.49.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.67. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $87.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.65%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

