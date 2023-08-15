GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 940 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 18,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $306,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

TSM opened at $93.08 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.60 and a 200 day moving average of $93.98. The firm has a market cap of $482.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 43.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4724 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

