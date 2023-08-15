Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMACR) Holdings Raised by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMACR – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,239 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Hainan Manaslu Acquisition were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hainan Manaslu Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HMACR opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24. Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.78.

